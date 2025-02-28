Irish dance school to hold St. Patrick's Day "pub crawl"

PARKVILLE, Md. — Want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with some traditional Irish dance?

The Doherty Petri School of Irish Dance, based on Satyr Hill Road in Parkville, is bringing the party to a restaurant near you, launching a four-day "St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl."

The dancers will bring their energy and artistry to businesses across Baltimore and Harford counties from March 13 to 16, showing off their "rhythmic footwork" and "intricate choreography," said the school.

The bars and restaurants will offer special St. Patrick's Day-themed food and drinks as part of the celebration.

Artistic director Esther Pujol said:

We are thrilled to bring the spirit of Irish dance to such a diverse range of venues across Baltimore and Harford Counties. This event not only celebrates the rich traditions of Irish culture but also highlights theoutstandingdedication and skill of our students and dancers. It’s going to be an unforgettable way to kick off St. Patrick’s Day festivities!

The dancers will hit up Irish-pub mainstays like Looney's, An Pointin Still, MaGerk's and Sean Bolan's, as well as restaurants like Silver Spring Mining Company and breweries like Slate Farm and Falling Branch.

The full schedule is below: