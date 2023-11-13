Inner Harbor ice rink opens for winter season

BALTIMORE — Baltimore had temperatures in the 70's last week.

But, can you believe it? The ice rink at the Inner Harbor is already open for the winter season.

Skaters hit the ice on Saturday.

"Not only just for the kids, but for families as well. I think this is a big and major attraction. And a lot of different counties do have ice skating rinks, but to have it come early, when it's just starting to fall is a really good thing for children as well as families individually," said Jessica Willingham, who celebrated her daughter's birthday at the ice rink.

The rink is open every day until January 15.

Tickets are $15.