Immersive horror experience coming to Flagship Theater in Bel Air

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — An exclusive horror experience is coming to Harford County.

The Flagship Theater in Bel Air will host an immersive pre-movie event before the screening of Blumhouse Productions' DROP.

Once seated, guests will join a live performance with planted actors playing unsuspecting victims.

Audience members are instructed to turn on their phone's airdrop function, as threats, ominous memes and demands will be appear on their devices.

The experience will lead attendees to turn on each other to obey the mysterious sender.

Only seven theaters nationwide are participating and Flagship is one of those.

For more information about tickets, click here.