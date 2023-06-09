'I'm just grateful they're still having it': Jazzy Summer Nights returns despite poor air quality

Jazzy Summer Nights is back.

The summer music series returned to the Baltimore Peninsula on Thursday night.

"I'm just grateful they're still having it," said Eric Richardson. "Like, you know, it's a nice little vibe going on down here."

Despite the poor air quality and health alerts, the show went on.

"It's definitely a concern, that's why I got the mask," said Jasmine Richardson. "It reassures me that people want to have fun in face of adversity."

Tank and the Bangas took to the stage as the audience set up picnics across the outdoor space.

Along with live music, the event featured food trucks from local restaurants, cigar lounges, and hookah vendors.

The concert series will be held on the first Thursday of every month through October.