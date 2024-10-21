Hotel to hold rooftop viewing party for Monument Lighting

BALTIMORE — A boutique hotel right on Mount Vernon Place is offering a new rooftop celebration for the annual lighting of the Washington Monument.

For $129, visitors for the Dec. 5 Monument Lighting at Hotel Revival - on West Monument and Cathedral streets - can enjoy an "all-inclusive party" at the hotel's chic rooftop restaurant, Topside.

Besides panoramic views of the lighting, there'll be "lite fare," an open bar with wine, beer and specialty cocktails, and a live holiday jazz ensemble, Hotel Revival announced today.

Hors d'oeuvres and food stations prepared by Topside's executive chef will offer mini blini with dill cream and caviar, duck confit poutine, chargrilled oysters Rockefeller, spinach and artichoke stuffed beignets, bloody mary deviled eggs and more.

Maureen Cameron, Hotel Revival’s director of sales and marketing, said in a statement:

We’re excited to offer a uniquely Baltimore experience for our guests to ring in the holiday season and keep this decades-old tradition alive with one of the best views in town at Topside.

There'll also be drinks and a live DJ in the hotel lobby, as well as "other offerings" in the hotel's floor-level cafe and speakeasy.

Guests are encouraged to buy tickets for the event in advance at hotelrevivalbaltimore.com/community/happenings or by contacting the hotel directly.