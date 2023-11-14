Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

Holly Jolly Trolley returning to Baltimore

Holly Jolly Trolley
Royal Sonesta
Holly Jolly Trolley<br/>
Holly Jolly Trolley
Posted at 1:37 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 13:37:52-05

BALTIMORE — The Holly Jolly Trolley tours will once again offer passengers a festive way to check out holiday displays in some of the city's most popular neighborhoods.

The 90-minute tours are hosted by professional Baltimore Rent-a-Tour guides. They will run throughout December, and leave from the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court hotel at the Inner Harbor at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The tour will feature downtown, Harbor East, Fells Point, Mt. Vernon, Center Plaza, and 34th Street in Hampden.

The tours are organized by Royal Sonesta, American Limousine, and Baltimore Rent-a-Tour. Tickets are $35 for adults (13 and older) and $29 for kids 12 and under. Advance tickets are required, and can be bought here. You can also call American Limousine at 410-522-0400.

Guests can also get 15 percent off dinner and/or food in the bar at the Explorers Gastropub Restaurant on the second floor of Royal Sonesta.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices