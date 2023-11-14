Holly Jolly Trolley returning to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Holly Jolly Trolley tours will once again offer passengers a festive way to check out holiday displays in some of the city's most popular neighborhoods.

The 90-minute tours are hosted by professional Baltimore Rent-a-Tour guides. They will run throughout December, and leave from the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court hotel at the Inner Harbor at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The tour will feature downtown, Harbor East, Fells Point, Mt. Vernon, Center Plaza, and 34th Street in Hampden.

The tours are organized by Royal Sonesta, American Limousine, and Baltimore Rent-a-Tour. Tickets are $35 for adults (13 and older) and $29 for kids 12 and under. Advance tickets are required, and can be bought here. You can also call American Limousine at 410-522-0400.

Guests can also get 15 percent off dinner and/or food in the bar at the Explorers Gastropub Restaurant on the second floor of Royal Sonesta.