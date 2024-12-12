"Holidays at Hampton" returns to Towson's Hampton National Historic Site

TOWSON, Md. — The lavish grounds of Hampton Mansion in Towson will once again host a special Christmas event.

Holidays at Hampton is the biggest event for the Hampton National Historic Site, which is on the grounds of what was once a 25,000-acre plantation in the heart of Baltimore County.

The yuletide celebration is also the only time people can visit the mansion at night.

The festivities are totally free and will take place Saturday, Dec. 14.

There will be musical performances from ConneXions Academy Choir from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., African American Storytelling & Music by the renowned Griots’ Circle of Maryland, and Christmas Caroling by 42nd Street Singers in Victorian garb from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Various activities will take place from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. in the Mansion, Orangery, and Visitor Contact Station.

There is limited parking on site, and a free shuttle will take people from Towson United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

More information is available here.