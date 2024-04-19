Watch Now
Hiring fair Saturday, April 19 at new Parkville Giant

Grocery Store
Posted at 3:28 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 15:28:08-04

PARKVILLE, Md. — A hiring fair will be held Saturday at the site of the new Giant supermarket in Parkville.

The hiring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at a Giant Pharmacy trailer in the parking lot. The store is in the Perring Plaza shopping center on East Joppa Road near Interstate 695.

The purple and gray Airstream has been parked in front of the store for a few weeks. People in the neighborhood have been posting photos of the trailer on social media and collectively wondering when the store will open.

The company has not given an opening date but has said previously that the store will open sometime this summer.

Giant is moving into the space that was a Shoppers supermarket.

