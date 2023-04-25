Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

Hip-Hop icon LL Cool J slated to perform at CFG Arena in July

LL Cool J
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - LL Cool J hosts the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LL Cool J
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 11:41:17-04

BALTIMORE — CFG Bank Arena continues to add talent to their long list of concerts, this time it's Hip-Hop artist LL Cool J.

He stops at CFG Bank Arena on July 1, 2023.

The two-time Grammy award winner will be headlining The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) tour. This will be his first time headlining in 30 years.

All his tour dates will feature collaborative live performances with award-winning Hip-Hop band The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip.

The show won't have a traditional opening act, it will be a nonstop musical mash up with artist performances interwoven into one continuous musical set backed by The Roots.

In select cities, other acts include Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man and Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and more.

Since Citi is the official card of the tour, card members can purchase presale tickets April 25 at 12 p.m. through April 27 at 10 p.m.

Fans can also opt to purchase tickets here.

Check out our new 'Around Town' page for more concerts coming to the area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices