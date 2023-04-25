Hip-Hop icon LL Cool J slated to perform at CFG Arena in July

BALTIMORE — CFG Bank Arena continues to add talent to their long list of concerts, this time it's Hip-Hop artist LL Cool J.

He stops at CFG Bank Arena on July 1, 2023.

The two-time Grammy award winner will be headlining The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) tour. This will be his first time headlining in 30 years.

All his tour dates will feature collaborative live performances with award-winning Hip-Hop band The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip.

The show won't have a traditional opening act, it will be a nonstop musical mash up with artist performances interwoven into one continuous musical set backed by The Roots.

In select cities, other acts include Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man and Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and more.

Since Citi is the official card of the tour, card members can purchase presale tickets April 25 at 12 p.m. through April 27 at 10 p.m.

Fans can also opt to purchase tickets here.

