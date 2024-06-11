Watch Now
HFStival returning to DC in September

Posted at 12:18 PM, Jun 11, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It was a rite of passage for many thousands of Marylanders throughout the 1990s, something teens looked forward to every year - and now, it's back.

HFStival is returning Sept. 21, this time to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The lineup was announced today, and, as expected, it's thoroughly nostalgic for those who grew up before the new millenium rolled around.

It will feature '90s stars like Incubus, Bush, Garbage, Violent Femmes and Tonic, as well as The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Jimmy Eat World, Girl Talk, Filter and Lit.

Tickets range from $150 to $250, and the show willuse a lottery-style presale to choose the attendees.

