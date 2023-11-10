Here's what's closed for Veterans Day 2023

BALTIMORE — Veterans Day falls on a Saturday this year, but it's being on observed on Friday, Nov. 10. This is bound to cause some confusion, but don't worry we've got you covered!

Here are a list of places closed on Nov. 10 and Nov.11.

Howard County Government:

Howard County Government offices, 50+ centers, courts and animal shelter will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Regular Friday trash, recycling, yard trim and food scrap collection services will be in effect.

DPW Offices, Sanitation Yard:

Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) offices and sanitation yards will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day. The holiday closure will impact trash and recycling collection. The make-up day for Friday's collection is Saturday, Nov. 11.

The following DPW facilities are closed to resident haulers:

Northwest Transfer Station

Quarantine Road Landfill

Northwest Residential Drop-off Center

Southwestern Residential Drop-off Center

Eastern Residential Drop-off Center

Mechanical street sweeping will not be in effect.

MVA and VEIP Stations closed:

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations Friday, Nov. 10. All branch offices will reopen for normal operations by appointment only on Saturday Nov. 11.

Baltimore County Offices:

Baltimore County government offices, senior centers and CountyRide van services will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 in recognition of Veterans Day. All Baltimore County Public Library branches will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11.

Trash and recyclables will be collected according to the normal schedule.