Hans Zimmer Live closing out North American tour in Charm City

BALTIMORE — He's the composer behind famous movie soundtracks like Gladiator, The Dark Knight and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Now he's coming to Baltimore.

Multiple time Academy and Grammy award winner Hans Zimmer performs live at CFG Bank Arena on February 7, 2025.

The musical legend was previously scheduled to appear back in September, but the show was canceled at the last minute.

Accompanied by his 18-piece live band and orchestra, Zimmer's now chosen to close out his North American fall tour in Charm City.

Ticketsgo on sale November 21 at 10am.