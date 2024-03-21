Hans Zimmer announces show in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — He's behind the soundtrack of Batman's punches, Jack Sparrow's swashbuckling, and Disney's most heart wrenching death scene.

Hans Zimmer announced a North American tour with a stop in Baltimore.

The Oscar and Grammy winning German composer will play CFG Bank Arena on September 13th.

Zimmer has penned the score of over 150 movies in his nearly 50 year long career, including The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar, Inception, The Simpsons Movie, and Pirates of The Caribbean.

He's won Academy Awards for his work on The Lion King (1994) and Dune (2021). He's also won four Grammys and three Golden Globes.

