HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Calling all Swifties!

The Greenmount Bowl bowling Alley is hosting a Taylor Swift night this weekend, June 1.

From 7-10 p.m., sing and dance all night on the lanes through her musical eras.

There will be Swift-themed drinks and other Swiftie specials. Come dressed as your favorite Swift "look" to be entered in one of the many contests the bowling alley will hold.

It will be $30 per person with unlimited duckpin or tenpin bowling.

