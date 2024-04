BALTIMORE — Two-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer SiR announced dates for "The Bad Karma Tour," and that includes two stops in Maryland.

The tour will open at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, on Tuesday, July 23. It also includes a stop at Baltimore Soundstage on Thursday, July 25.

Special guest will be Zacari.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, April 4 with presales.

To get tickets, click here.