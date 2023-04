BALTIMORE — Just when you thought her tour was over....

Grammy-award winning artist SZA has added Baltimore to her list of added dates to her 'The S.O.S tour'!

She'll be coming to the CFG Bank Arena on Thursday, September 28th.

General on sale for the tour will begin on Friday, April 14 at 12:00 p.m.

To view ticket information and the extra tour dates, click here