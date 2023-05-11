Govan's Farmers Market returns for its 12th season this summer

BALTIMORE — The Govan's Farmers Market is returning for its 12th season this summer.

It begins in June and lasts through September every Wednesday from 3 to 6pm.

The market will be set up in the parking lot of Loyola University's Transportation and Public Safety complex at 5104 York Road.

According to their website the market is 100 percent made up of Maryland based vendors, with half of them being from the City.

Vendors are still needed as are youth looking for summer jobs.

Click here for more information.