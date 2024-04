COLUMBIA — This August there's guaranteed to be "Heat Waves."

Glass Animals play Merriwether Post Pavilion this August 17th.

It's part of the Grammy nominated British rock group's "Tour of Earth." The 41 date globe hopping tour promotes their new album, "I Love You So F***ing Much," set for release July 19th.

Tickets go on pre-sale April 9th and general sale April 11th.

You can get them here.