Get ready for this year's Fells Point Fun Festival featuring 100+ vendors

BALTIMORE — The 58th Fells Point Fun Festival is around the corner.

More than 100 artists, makers, food and retail vendors will ascend across six blocks in one of Baltimore City's most historic neighborhoods from October 4-6.

What started in 1967 as a fundraiser opposing an interstate construction project jeopardizing the community, the festival's turned into an annual tradition attracting 40,000 visitors per year.

It's all made possible by the non-profit Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill & Fell’s Point, who operates the event without any financial cost to the City.

As always this year's festival will feature lots of live music, shopping, and food.

Some special themed events are also scheduled, including a pet parade and Purple Sunday Funday in celebration of the Ravens game. Fans can meet the team's cheerleaders and mascot Poe.

Entry to the festival is free. For more information, click here.