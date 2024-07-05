Fun happenings this Independence Day weekend

BALTIMORE — Fun on full display this weekend.

Enjoy a combination of 60’s pop radio, British Invasion, early Nashville, and ancient Celtic melodies... Kyf Brewer & Friends take the stage for Rotunda Rocks Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The weekly festival at The Rotunda Plaza also includes food, drinks, games and a variety of vendors.

Calling all aesthetes...

The Baltimore Art Gallery kicks off the first Friday of July with an opening reception for Sonny Lacey. Chat with other art lovers while enjoying Sonny's fresh impressionistic style. The event is free and runs from 5:30 to 8:30p.m.

The Baltimore by Baltimore Festival is back for another weekend. This month's theme: Harbor Hootenanny.

Saturday's festival celebrates Baltimore’s vibrant acoustic roots music... featuring fiddles and banjos, with percussive dance and square dancing! Things kick off at noon and go until 8 p.m.

Druid Hill Park will transform into a movie theater this Saturday. It's part of the Department of Recreation and Parks 'Rythm and Reels' event. Saturday's screening is a sweet treat... 'Wonka' will be playing. The free event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

And this Sunday is for the dogs... And cats. Tattoo artists from across the state will donate their time, skills, and supplies for BARCS Tattoo's for Rescues fundraiser. The fundraising event will be held at Magic Mirror Tattoo from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

Animal adoptions will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through BARCS' special BFF Waggin. And two food trucks, HarborQue and Hot Dog Hideout, will be on-site to offer a variety of food options throughout the day.

And in Harford County, there's an event celebrating all things pet. 'Beer N Barkpalooza' promises games, delicious food, refreshing beer, and even a doggy beauty pageant featuring pets available for adoption.

Heart to Heart Mobile Vet will be on site hosting vaccine clinic. You can enjoy all the event has to offer at the Falling Branch Brewery from noon to 6 p.m..