Fresh off multiple Grammy wins Beyoncé brings Cowboy Carter Tour to Maryland

WASHINGTON — Fresh off three Grammy awards, Beyoncé announced two big summer concerts right here in Maryland.

On Monday the superstar songstress released details of her 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour, which just won Album of the Year.

Beyoncé chose Northwest Stadium, current home of the Washington Commanders in Landover, for a massive July 4th performance.

For those who can't make it, a live encore will be held there July 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Valentines Day.

Below is a list of presale dates:

BeyHive Presale Begins on Tuesday, February 11 at 12 PM

Citi Cardmembers, Verizon Up, Mastercard, February 12 at 12pm

Artist Presale Begins on Thursday, February 13 at 12 PM