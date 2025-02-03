Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

Fresh off multiple Grammy wins Beyoncé brings Cowboy Carter Tour to Maryland

Beyonce giving scholarships to four female students
Kevin Winter
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Singer Beyonce performs at the Staples Center on July 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)</p>
Beyonce giving scholarships to four female students
Posted

WASHINGTON — Fresh off three Grammy awards, Beyoncé announced two big summer concerts right here in Maryland.

On Monday the superstar songstress released details of her 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour, which just won Album of the Year.

Beyoncé chose Northwest Stadium, current home of the Washington Commanders in Landover, for a massive July 4th performance.

For those who can't make it, a live encore will be held there July 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Valentines Day.

Below is a list of presale dates:

BeyHive Presale Begins on Tuesday, February 11 at 12 PM

Citi Cardmembers, Verizon Up, Mastercard, February 12 at 12pm

Artist Presale Begins on Thursday, February 13 at 12 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are