BALTIMORE — Frankie Valli is returning to Baltimore.

The legendary singer is celebrating 60-plus years in music with the announcement of his Last Encores Tour.

He will perform at the Lyric on March 24, 2024. Tickets go on sale October 6 at 10am.

Valli is best known as lead singer of the Four Seasons, credited with hits such as "Rag Doll," "Sherry," and "Walk Like a Man."

The musical Jersey Boys also pays tribute to Valli's life, is continues to be the 12th longest-running show on Broadway.