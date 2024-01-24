Fleet Week sailing back into Baltimore in June

BALTIMORE — Fleet Week is back.

The biennial event returns to Baltimore from June 12 through 18.

Ships from around the world will sail into Charm City docking at different locations including the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, North Locust Point, and Martin State Airport.

Each location will feature live music, food, and exhibits throughout the weekend.

That's not all, visitors can watch a variety of military aircraft take to the skies for flyovers that Saturday and Sunday..

Fleet Week celebrates the maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay and Maryland's contributions to the defense of the nation.

Tours aboard the ships are free and open to the public between June 13 and 17 from 10am to 5pm.

For more information on the event, click here.