Flagship Premium Cinemas opens in old Churchville AMC location in Harford County

HARFORD CO. — A new place to catch a movie in Harford County!

Flagship Premium Cinemas officially opened today in the former Churchville AMC location.

The low-key theater was completely renovated and now features luxury heated recliners, updated sound systems, and two newly upgraded auditoriums.

Flagship Cinemas offers self-serve popcorn and fountain drinks, and all movie ticket prices are set no matter your age or the showtime.

"Our goal is to make an opportunity for people to make more memories together and enjoy good movies, plain and simple. Creating a premium cinema experience at an affordable price is at the heart our mission and we’re proud to say that our new “Cinema Redefined” model will do just that,” said Paul Wenger, President of Flagship Premium Cinemas.

The AMC location at 2408 Churchville Road closed back in April.