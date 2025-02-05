Five For Fighting to bring string quartet to Rams Head

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five For Fighting, the "soft-rock" artist best known for his 2001 hit "Superman," will stop in Annapolis this spring as part of his new tour.

John Ondrasik (who goes by "Five For Fighting") is bringing a string quartet to Rams Head on May 19.

He rose to stardom in the early 2000s, with several piano-based hits. "Superman (It's Not Easy)" gained special prominence after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Songs like "100 Years," "The Riddle," and "Easy Tonight" also became chart-toppers.

The Five For Fighting String Quartet will include Katie Kresek (who co-orchestrated "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"), Melissa Tong (who toured with Post Malone), and Broadway's Chris Cardona and Peter Sachon.

The national tour starts April 25. Folk rock duo Lace & Lee will be the opening act.

Tickets are now on sale, and available here.