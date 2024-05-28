Watch Now
Filled with fun for everyone: Charles Street Promenade takes over Baltimore in June

Posted at 3:55 PM, May 28, 2024
BALTIMORE — Charles Street Promenade is returning for its fifth year.

Dozens of neighborhood retailers and restaurants will take over a 1.3 mile stretch of N. Charles Street on June 8.

The one day festival goes down between the 300 and 1800 blocks of N. Charles Street from 11am to 6pm. Scootering and roller skating is encouraged.

Filled with fun for everyone, visitors will have the chance to experience some of Baltimore's biggest tourist attractions such as The Walters Art Museum and historic Washington Monument.

A sample of participating retailers include Viva Books, Lumiere Candle Studio, Dollhouse, and Paper Herald.

Food fans can check out places like Alma Cocina Latina, The Helmand, and Marie Louise Bistro.

Good times continue into the evening, with an official after party in Station North from 6 to 9pm.

A map of the event and parking information can be found here.

