Fells Point Oyster Fest to be held later this month at Broadway Square

BALTIMORE — The Fells Point Oyster Fest will close out the month of April at Broadway Square.

It's been 17 years since the festival was last held, according to event organizer Ron Furman, who also owns Max's Taphouse.

Along with on-site oyster shucking, there will be live music with plenty of local food trucks and vendors on hand.

Not to mention a chess tournament that will award a $500 grand prize.

Although festival admission is free, it will cost $25 to enter the chess tournament.

Furman says the festival will help benefit Fell's Point Main Street, a nonprofit organization dedicated to proactively generating the revitalization of the Fells Point commercial and historic districts.

“It’s time to bring folks back down to Fells Point for the full scale entertainment and shopping we small businesses provide,” added Furman.

For those attending the festival, the Admiral Fell Inn on Broadway and Courtyard Baltimore Downtown/Inner Harbor on Aliceanna Street are offering special room rates on a first come first serve basis.

The three day festival kicks off April 28 and runs through April 30.