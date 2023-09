BALTIMORE — Fall Out Boy's worldwide "So Much For (2our) Dust" Tour is coming to Baltimore early next year!

The tour will include a stop at CFG Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Jimmy Eat World will join on all tour dates as special guests.

Ticket pre-sales for the tour begin Wednesday, September 13 at 9:30 a.m.

General tickets will be available beginning Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

For all dates and details, click here.

To buy tickets, click here.