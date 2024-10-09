Ever seen a ghost? Do you want to? Here's where you might find one!

BALTIMORE — Halloween season is upon us.

Haunted tales about ghosts and goblins are popular this time of year.

There's been hundreds of reported sightings in Maryland throughout the years.

The folks at BetMaryland did the research compiling a list of the state's top 10 cities where you'd most likely find a ghost.

Here's what they found.



Rank City No. of Sightings 1 Brooklyn Park, MD 35 2 Baltimore, MD 34 3 Hagerstown, MD 32 4 Elkton, MD 25 5 Glen Burnie, MD 22 6 Ocean City, MD 21 7 Fort Howard, MD 19 8 Washington, D.C. 18 9 Cumberland, MD 16 T10 Salisbury & Dundalk MD 14

The information came from GhostsofAmerica.com, which shares eyewitness accounts of ghost sightings all around the nation.

Let us know if you've actually ever seen a ghost, and if so, where?

