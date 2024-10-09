Ever seen a ghost? Do you want to? Here's where you might find one!

Watch Now
BALTIMORE — Halloween season is upon us.

Haunted tales about ghosts and goblins are popular this time of year.

There's been hundreds of reported sightings in Maryland throughout the years.

The folks at BetMaryland did the research compiling a list of the state's top 10 cities where you'd most likely find a ghost.

Here's what they found.

RankCityNo. of Sightings
1Brooklyn Park, MD35
2Baltimore, MD34
3Hagerstown, MD32
4Elkton, MD25
5Glen Burnie, MD22
6Ocean City, MD21
7Fort Howard, MD19
8Washington, D.C.18
9Cumberland, MD16
T10Salisbury & Dundalk MD14

The information came from GhostsofAmerica.com, which shares eyewitness accounts of ghost sightings all around the nation.

