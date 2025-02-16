Entries now open for Baltimore's third annual New/Next Film Festival

BALTIMORE — Entries are now open for the 2025 New/Next Film Festival.

This year's festival is being held October 2-5 at the historic Charles Theatre in Baltimore.

The regular deadline is June 27, with a late deadline of July 17. Selection notifications will be made September 2.

Last year, at the second annual festival, more than 100 films were presented with over 200 film directors, cast, and crew members in attendance.

All chosen films will be new to Maryland, with no prior premier or screenings.

“This festival is more than just a celebration of film — it’s a showcase of the bold creativity and diverse storytelling that make our city and region a cultural epicenter," said Craig Swagler, President and General Manager of Baltimore Public Media.

