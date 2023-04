BALTIMORE — Encanto, the sing-along film concert is making an October tour stop in Baltimore.

The entire movie will play at the Lyric on October 29, while a live band performs each song for fans to sing to.

Although no live characters will appear, guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Encanto star.

The movie soundtrack topped the Billboard charts and won a Grammy for eight original hits including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure.”

