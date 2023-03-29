Elvis Costello & The Imposters coming to Baltimore in July

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's list of concerts continues to grow.
Elvis Costello and The Imposters will play at the Lyric on Sunday, July 9. It's part of their 'We're All Going on a Summer Holiday" tour.
Texas guitarist Charlie Sexton will join them.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets when they're available.
