Elvis Costello & The Imposters coming to Baltimore in July

The Associated Press/Richard Shotwell<br/>
Posted at 7:20 AM, Mar 29, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore's list of concerts continues to grow.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters will play at the Lyric on Sunday, July 9. It's part of their 'We're All Going on a Summer Holiday" tour.

Texas guitarist Charlie Sexton will join them.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets when they're available.

