Drop everything now and just say yes to these Taylor Swift-inspired events

BALTIMORE — Rumors fly that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's parents will meet for the first time during Monday Night football.

It's a family affair with big brother Jacon Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles taking on Travis' Chiefs in Kansas City. You can watch that Monday night match-up here on WMAR.

If watching Taylor cheer on the Chiefs isn't enough, here are some Swiftie-inspired events to fill that blank space.

December 2: WTMD Saturday Morning Tunes Taylor Swift for Kids: Mini-Swifties can dance to this beat too. This event is sold out BUT because of its overwhelming popularity WTMD is looking to host another one. Keep checking back for more information on that.

December 3: Taylor Swift's Brunch and Bubbly: No champagne problems at Jimmy's Famous Seafood. They are hosting a Swiftie-brunch with a DJ spinning exclusively Taylor so you can just shake, shake, shake.

December 4: Back to December (Taylor's Version):This one is for younger Swifties. Dear Reader: the Anne Arundel County Public library wants you to make the friendship bracelets and play Taylor Swift-inspired bingo.

December 13: A Taylor Swift Birthday Celebration: You might be drunk in the back of the car after having Taylor Swift themed cocktails at the Waterfront Hotel in Fells Point to celebrate Taylor's 34th. This party includes a Swiftie costume contest.

December 15: Birth-Tay: 100% Swiftie Dance Night: Best believe they'll be bejeweled at The Pink Room at the Crown to celebrate Taylor's 34th birthday.

Any events we missed? Email: garrett@wmar.com

