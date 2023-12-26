Watch Now
Downtown Discovery Days to ring in 2024 with discounted admission

National Aquarium in Baltimore (File Photo)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Dec 26, 2023
BALTIMORE — For the new year, some of Baltimore's top attractions are offering steep discounts - including free admission to the National Aquarium.

It's part of the annual "Downtown Discovery Days," spearheaded by Downtown Partnership.

The Aquarium will be free from Jan. 2 through Jan. 12, while the Maryland Science Center, Star-Spangled Banner Flag House, and National Great Blacks in Wax Museum will be $1 in early January.

Admission to the Aquarium for the special promotion is already sold out, but there is a waitlist.

The Downtown Partnership notes:

Each year, the Aquarium distributes a minimum of 10,000 pre-reserved tickets through our timed reservation system over the course of the two-week promotion.

Other deals include:

  • $7 admission to the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore from Jan. 4-8
  • Free admission to the Holiday Train Garden at the Top of the World Observation Level from Jan. 5-7
  • $5 admission when you buy tickets online to Baltimore Museum of Industry, on Jan. 7,10,11, 12
  • $10 admission to the B&O Railroad Museum from Jan. 8-12
  • $10 admission to Port Discovery Children's Museum from Jan.3-5 and Jan.10-12
  • $2 admission to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum
  • Free self-guided tours of the burying ground at Westminster Hall

More information on Downtown Discovery Days is available here.

