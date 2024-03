BALTIMORE — Legendary singer and actress Diana Ross is coming to Baltimore!

She will be performing on her 'Beautiful Love Performances: Legacy 2024 Tour' at The Lyric on Sunday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Ross has more hits than any other female artist on the charts with a career total of over 75 singles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m.

