BALTIMORE — Comedian and actor Desi Banks is coming to Baltimore.

Banks is making a stop at The Lyric for his "Purpose Chaser Tour." He'll be there Friday, March 1.

The comedian gained notoriety on social media as a content creator, producing over 3,500 original videos.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 8, at 10 a.m.

Venue presale tickets are live now with code PARLAY.

Click here for tickets.