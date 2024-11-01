Day of the Dead Parade & Festival returning to Highlandtown

BALTIMORE — El Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a festive event not just in Mexico, but throughout the Latino world.

In Baltimore, the Creative Alliance is once again hosting a Day of the Dead Parade & Festival in the area of Eastern Avenue.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Pulaski Monument at Patterson Park, and will offer face-painting, a costume contest, music and live performances, as well as a chance to contribute to a new community altar.

Jessy DeSantis, the Creative Alliance's marketing manager, noted the Creative Alliance will have a new "Catrina" this year - the festive skeleton, often with a feathered hat, that's come to represent the holiday.

"It's not just a Latino demographic. It's everyone, and it's open to everyone, because we all have ancestors to commemorate and to honor in this time of year," DeSantis said.

Attendees are welcome to contribute favorite foods, pictures or candy representing their ancestors to the community altar.

DeSantis, who's from Nicaragua, pointed out that the holiday is celebrated under different names in various cultures, not just Mexico.

The event usually brings hundreds of people to participate in Baltimore.