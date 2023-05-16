Watch Now
David Spade's "Catch Me Inside" tour makes 2023 stop in Baltimore

Posted at 1:46 PM, May 16, 2023
BALTIMORE — Actor and comedian David Spade is coming to Baltimore.

The Saturday Night Live alumnus will perform his stand up act on December 1 at the Lyric.

It's all part of Spade's national "Catch Me Inside" tour.

Spade is known for his leading roles in cult classics like Joe Dirt and co-starring with Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, and the late Chris Farley in comedy hits such as Grown Ups, The Benchwarmers, Tommy Boy and Black Sheep.

Currently Spade co-hosts the "Fly on the Wall" podcast with former fellow SNL cast member Dana Carvey.
 
Tickets for the show go on sale May 19.

