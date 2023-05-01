Dates, performers announced for Baltimore by Baltimore festival series

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore by Baltimore festival series will be returning in June at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, the Waterfront Partnership announced Monday.

Baltimore by Baltimore is a series of six all-day festivals from noon to 6 p.m. that features Baltimore's leading artists, makers, and creatives to showcase the City's diverse and creative community.

“There is so much talent in Baltimore, and we're thrilled to bring this series back and continue to amplify both the veteran and up-and-coming artists, community leaders and makers that celebrate Baltimore’s rich arts and culture community,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

The first performer in the series will feature producer Larry 'Whaddup" Caudle, who will be bringing "The Evolution of Baltimore Club," in celebration of 50 years of hip-hop in Baltimore with a spotlight on Baltimore club music.

Other acts will include Tim Trees, Rob Lee, Paula Campbell, Rye Rye, Unruly Records and more.

“We’re coming out with a bang for the first event, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to bring a Baltimore Club music focus to the Inner Harbor for the first time ever,” said Caudle. “This is a big deal for me and all the other people who contributed to the birth of Baltimore Club music. We have big names and artists and plenty of beats to practice your two-step or to hear something new to you.”

The festival is held every first Saturday and will run through November.

To learn more about the performances coming up and to get details about the Baltimore by Baltimore festival series, click here.