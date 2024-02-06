Creed's 'Are You Ready' Tour hits CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — Grammy award winning band Creed will be taking Charm City by storm with their 'Are You Ready' tour.

The metal band is hitting Baltimore with special guests 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH on Saturday, November 23, at CFG Bank Arena. This one night only rock out comes as an extension to their high demand 40+ date “Summer of ‘99” tour.

🤟🏻Creed Nation! YOU asked for more dates, WE brought it! Get ready for the Are You Ready? Tour with 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH! Artist presale starts at 12pm ET today with code HIGHER. Tickets on sale worldwide this Friday, 2/9 @ 10am local. https://t.co/uxGrLuDndp pic.twitter.com/5eP98VKzAx — Creed (@Creed) February 6, 2024

Tickets will be available starting with presales from Tuesday, February 6, with the general on-sale starting on Friday, February 9 at 10am here.