Creed's 'Are You Ready' Tour hits CFG Bank Arena

Amanda Brandeis
Posted at 1:21 PM, Feb 06, 2024
BALTIMORE — Grammy award winning band Creed will be taking Charm City by storm with their 'Are You Ready' tour.

The metal band is hitting Baltimore with special guests 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH on Saturday, November 23, at CFG Bank Arena. This one night only rock out comes as an extension to their high demand 40+ date “Summer of ‘99” tour.

Tickets will be available starting with presales from Tuesday, February 6, with the general on-sale starting on Friday, February 9 at 10am here.

