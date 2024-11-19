Cowboy Bebop Live Tour bringing immersive experience to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Fans of the 1998 anime Cowboy Bebop rejoice! A Cowboy Bebop live show is coming to Baltimore with a performance by the Bebop Bounty Big Band.

The show will be at Baltimore Soundstage on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The band will bring the soundtrack to life in a unique way.

It will feature jazz music while the story of Cowboy Bebop is projecting on the big screen.

The band was handpicked by Cowboy Bebop LIVE curator and band leader Corey Paul.

“I’m truly honored to have put this live show together and perform the genius score of Yoko Kanno and the Seatbelts, along with the genius storytelling of Watanabe’s Cowboy Bebop,” Paul said.

Tickets will be available on Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m., here.