Corn maze (Taylor's Version) opening this fall in Anne Arundel County

Lewis Joly / AP
Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert.
GAMRBRILLS, Md. — No sad girl fall for Swifties in Maryland. The Maryland Corn Maze is back and this year they are offering up a Taylor's Version maze.

Everything Taylor is Coming to Maryland Corn Maze features heart hands as well as a guitar, 1989 (the year she was born and the name of her first 'official pop' album), and her lucky number '13.'

This year's event even features a special live performance. Kanin Wren's Taylor Swift Experience, a live concert taking place on October 2 from 5 pm - 7 pm.

You can find more information about tickets here.

The maze is open to visitors starting on September 14 and runs through November 3.

You must get a ticket to enter the maze. There is parking on site but it is very limited so carpooling is encouraged.

