Compete for a medal in unique bike race coming to Stevenson

It's a bike race where riders need more than leg muscles.

The Falkorburg Cross comes to the historic Berg Farm in Stevenson September 15th.

It's the first race of the “BikeReg Cyclocross Super Series.” Cyclocross is a type of racing on a short, intense course where riders pick up their bikes to traverse obstacles like stairs and jumps.

Baltimore Bicycle Works Racing is organizing the event. There's several categories of difficulty and age groups bikers can compete in, ranging from 8 years old to 40+. Preregistration is now open, you can sign up here.