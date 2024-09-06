Comedian Stavros Halkias is coming home to Baltimore for the holidays

BALTIMORE — He's coming home to Baltimore for the holidays.

Comedian and Charm City native Stavros Halkias is performing back to back nights at the Lyric on November 29 and 30.

“I know that I personally could use a break from my family right around Friday night of Thanksgiving weekend and I want to provide an excuse to get out of the house for my fellow Baltimorean,” said Halkias.

Tickets go on sale to the general public September 6 at 10am.

For more Halkias, check out his latest Netflix special "Fat Rascal."