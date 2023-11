BALTIMORE — Comedian Nate Jackson has just announced his "Super Funny World Tour," and Baltimore is one of the stops.

He'll will be at The Lyric on April 19.

Jackson is a fast growing comedian through his viral content on social media. He's appeared in shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Nick Cannon Presents Wild'N Out" and "Kevin Hart's Hart of the City."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec.1 at 9 a.m.

Presale starts Thursday at 11 a.m., with code SUPER.

