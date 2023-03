BALTIMORE — Fortune Feimster is coming to Baltimore and she's bringing some laughs with her.

The comedian just announced tour dates and she'll be at The Lyric on May 19.

The North Carolina native has a new one-hour special titled "Good Fortune" currently streaming on Netflix.

She began her career as a series regular on "The Mindy Project," for Hulu and on "Champions" and "Kenan" for NBC.

To buy tickets, click here.