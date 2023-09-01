Columbia outdoor concert series hosts final show of the summer

COLUMBIA, Md. — It was a beautiful night to spend outside, and that's just what folks in downtown Columbia were doing.

The outdoor concert series Amped in the Park held its last show of the summer on Thursday.

It began back in June, hosting shows at Color Burst Park every other Thursday.

The band Better Off Dead performed the final show.

Concertgoers also got a chance to show off their musical skills with a big-style piano that created a musical tune by stepping on the keys.

Even though it is the last concert of the summer series, don't fear; Rare Essence will be performing at the park on September 6.