Cirque du Soleil's "Songblazers" show coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Cirque du Soleil announced it's returning to The Hippodrome this holiday season, with its first country-themed show.

"Songblazers" will be at The Hippodrome Theatre from Dec. 20-29. It will mark Cirque's 17th time visiting Baltimore, according to a press release.

Jeremy Poland Scene from "Songblazers" show



The "innovative country-themed show" will pay "tribute to the legendary and modern trailblazers of country music" and include "the vibrant talents of contemporary artists."

It's a partnership between Cirque and country artist Sam Williams (grandson of legend Hank Williams). The show is set to premiere in July in Nashville.

Williams has written a new song, "Carnival Heart," for the show, together with fellow songwriters PJ Harding and Ned Houston.

Williams said in a statement: