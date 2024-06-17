Watch Now
Cirque du Soleil's "Songblazers" show coming to Baltimore

Posted at 11:01 AM, Jun 17, 2024

BALTIMORE — Cirque du Soleil announced it's returning to The Hippodrome this holiday season, with its first country-themed show.

"Songblazers" will be at The Hippodrome Theatre from Dec. 20-29. It will mark Cirque's 17th time visiting Baltimore, according to a press release.

The "innovative country-themed show" will pay "tribute to the legendary and modern trailblazers of country music" and include "the vibrant talents of contemporary artists."

It's a partnership between Cirque and country artist Sam Williams (grandson of legend Hank Williams). The show is set to premiere in July in Nashville.

Williams has written a new song, "Carnival Heart," for the show, together with fellow songwriters PJ Harding and Ned Houston.

Williams said in a statement:

The title idea came to me pretty easily after becoming acquainted with Cirque du Soleil. Where I come from, most people don’t get to go to the circus. We go to county fairs and carnivals, and the carnival in a small town is filled with joy, excitement, mystery, euphoria, you name it. That feeling is one you always remember, and I think the roller coaster of emotions lines up with what you want to feel seeing such an incredibly beautiful production such as Cirque’s.

