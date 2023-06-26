Cirque du Soleil brings first-ever holiday production to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Cirque du Soleil is bringing its first-ever holiday production to Baltimore.

"Twas the Night Before" by Cirque du Soleil will perform 17 live shows at the Hippodrome beginning November 24.

Based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, "Twas the Night Before" tells the story of a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays.

The family friendly show features thrilling acrobatics by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world, along with a re-invented soundtrack of holiday favorites.

Baltimore is one of only seven cities selected to host the special show, the others being New York, Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Phoenix.

It's the first time since 2019 Cirque du Soleil will visit Charm City.

Tickets are available now online to Cirque Club members through July 9. Membership is free. Non members will have to wait til July 10 to purchase tickets.