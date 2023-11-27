Christmas Village now open at the Inner Harbor

The Christmas Village in Baltimore opened over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, for it's 10th year.

The Grand Opening Ceremony on Saturday featured special guest, German Christkind traveling all the way from Germany to the Inner Harbor for the occasion.

Sophia Carrara, Christmas Village in Baltimore

She arrived at the celebration by way of City Cruises' Majesty.

The Christkind was joined by the Ravens Marching Band for a parade along the promenade.

The Christmas Village, an authentic German Christmas Market, runs from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.