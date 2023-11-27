Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

Christmas Village now open at the Inner Harbor

CV_BAL_23_Christkind-6395.jpg
Sophia Carrara, Christmas Village in Baltimore
CV_BAL_23_Christkind-6395.jpg
Posted at 12:35 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 12:35:13-05

The Christmas Village in Baltimore opened over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, for it's 10th year.

The Grand Opening Ceremony on Saturday featured special guest, German Christkind traveling all the way from Germany to the Inner Harbor for the occasion.

CV_BAL_23_Christkind-5226.jpg

She arrived at the celebration by way of City Cruises' Majesty.

The Christkind was joined by the Ravens Marching Band for a parade along the promenade.

CV_BAL_23_Christkind-5205.jpg

The Christmas Village, an authentic German Christmas Market, runs from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

CV_BAL_23_Christkind-6100.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices